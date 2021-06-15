Look inside this hidden Chicago penthouse up for sale

By Steffie Drucker
EMBED <>More Videos

Look inside this hidden Chicago penthouse up for sale

CHICAGO -- This is a true pentHOUSE: It's a two-story house on top of a Chicago high-rise! And it could be yours for just under $700,000.

This unusual home is for sale in Chicago's Printer's Row neighborhood. As the name implies, the small picturesque neighborhood that's just minutes from the bustling Loop was the Midwestern hub for the printing industry in the late 19th century. It features many landmark status buildings with beautiful architecture.

The building that this home was built on top of was a printing factory built in 1892. Architect Phillip Kupritz had an office in the building in the 1980s. He purchased the rooftop storage shed - and all the roof rights that came with it, so he designed a full single-family home to go up there.

The 2,500-sq. ft. home has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an open floor plan, plus plenty of windows and several outdoor decks to enjoy the sweeping skyline views.

And it can be yours for just $699,000! Watch the video above to take a look inside.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
printer's rowchicagohousing marketreal estatelocalishwls
TOP STORIES
Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Newton Grove: Source
Person arrested with multiple guns inside car at UNC
16-year-old from Cary makes US Olympic team
AP: US military guns lost, stolen from North Carolina bases
More evidence suggests COVID was in US by Christmas 2019
19-year-old shot, killed near Food Lion in Raleigh
Fla. governor signs bill requiring moment for school prayer
Show More
LATEST: COVID was likely in the U.S. in December 2019
The importance of community events during Pride month
Actress Lisa Banes dies after being hit by scooter
Triangle bus driver shortage leads to job fair, reduced service
Video shows brazen theft at San Francisco Walgreens store
More TOP STORIES News