Los Angeles Wine Making Revived by Angeleno Wine Company

Angeleno Wine Company takes Los Angeles back to its historical roots in California winemaking - before Napa County. It's the first winery to open in Downtown Los Angeles since Prohibition times. With grapes harvested from vineyards in northern Los Angeles County and full production onsite, Angeleno Wine Company is also the first winery in over a century to make wine in the city using locally-grown grapes. Downtown Los Angeles is where California wine making began. Angeleno Wine Company does everything from processing to hand filling bottles at their location in downtown.
