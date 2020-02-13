Lost Spirits Is the World's Best Distillery Tour

In a Willy Wonka-esque production facility that's part amusement park, part laboratory, Lost Spirits takes guests on a booze tour like no other!

What began as a tiny cult distillery grew over time with distinct tasting rooms where you can sip the spirits in a space reminiscent of that spirit.

"Customers oftern call it an a-boozement park", CEO Bryan Davis said.

Davis a former amusement park ride designer has blended his passion for spirits with his love of park rides.

"What does the imaginery world you drink this is look like?", Davis asks himself when designing a new tasting room at the distillery.

Some tasting rooms double as transportation bringing guest to the laboratory where the spirits are tested and made.

Davis believes the spiritual home of Lost Spirits belongs in the Arts District.

"They give you a history of every drink, how they make it, how they distill it, doing it with your family makes it a fun time," said guest Ben Netzel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing South Carolina girl Faye Swetlik found dead
Raleigh man billed $500 for tolls after license plate duplicated
Thunderstorms, gusty winds possible today
17-year-old killed in Raleigh shooting
Durham men said they opened door, were shot by people wearing masks
Harnett County baseball player collapses during practice
Workers, advocates push for $15 minimum wage in NC
Show More
Presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg to visit Raleigh
LIST: Last-minute ideas for Valentine's Day this weekend
Video: 9-year-old helps save drowning toddler
Can you believe how much Millennials are spending on Valentine's Day?
LeBron James' I Promise school gives students free tuition
More TOP STORIES News