The Love Locks Fence is Houston's romantic hidden gem

While Houston's breathtaking skyline continues to be a photographer's dream, couples in love are now heading to the one pedestrian bridge that offers not only the skyline as a backdrop, but also the city's new Love Lock Fence.

The idea resembles the famed Pont des Arts bridge in Paris where lovers looped padlocks around chain links, symbolizing everlasting love.

Over the years, the weight of the locks on the Paris bridge created structural challenges, causing the practice to be outlawed. But, thanks to a structurally sound Houston bridge, the city is embracing endearing romantic gestures at their Secretly Awesome Love Locks Bridge.
