Bring the Positive Effects of Nature Indoors with Good Earth Plants

Jim Mumford started his business as a florist, selling plants on a street corner in San Diego.

Today he is the president of Good Earth Plants, a company known for installing living plant walls, green rooftops, and other non-traditional gardening spaces in the pursuit of bringing a little more nature into people's everyday lives.

Jim Mumford says, "Everybody we touch, I hope, whether it's a conscious thing or an unconscious thing, they're touched by nature in some way-- walking by a living wall, experiencing a green roof, just seeing potted plants or a beautiful orchid on a countertop. That's the kind of work we do, and that's the thing I want people to experience. Happiness, actually. We sell happiness."

He continues, "I'm so excited about what's going on right now. I mean we're so busy, and it's unbelievable. I've seen this shift in desire for plants almost hearken right back to the late '60s and '70s when I got into the business. And now, with COVID, and the millennials are kind of taking this on, and everybody's kind of about this, I have to work at home, now I want my plants. I want nature because there's a huge connection between us and nature."

