localish

Glencoe artist turns hole punch scraps into vibrant collages

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO -- With a creative eye and piles of magazines, Jill Pam is turning hole punch scraps into vibrant collages. The Glencoe artist takes the little paper circles that normally go into the trash and instead arranges them to create portraits.

"I don't know where it came from," Pam said of how this project began.

She remembers it starting on a snowy day. She was alone with a bunch of magazines, some glue, and a hole punch.

"Just kind of your brain working like a jigsaw puzzle and trying to figure out what little holes belong where," she said, describing the process of taking the paper clippings and arranging them to form an image.

To date, Pam's completed portraits of former first lady Michelle Obama, Bruce Springsteen, and Lady Gaga, among others.

"It brings me such joy to see it come together," she said.

Here's the link to her collection: https://www.jillpamart.com/hole-punch-art
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoartlocalish show (lsh)feel goodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
South Side bakery expands during COVID-19
Artists honor Chicago's historic Riverview Amusement Park
CPS features student art at Virtual Exhibition
Youth organization paints mural in honor of Breonna Taylor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: COVID-19 trending in wrong direction for NC
Crews hit setback on moving Raleigh monument
'Ramsey Street Rapist' case on The Genetic Detective tonight
The 411: Carolina Comeback in Wake Forest
1 killed in Raleigh crash on Glenwood Avenue near Umstead
Man wronged in past by police saves officer from burning car
Seattle moves to dismantle protest zone after weekend violence, mayor says
Show More
2 adults, 1 child found dead in swimming pool in New Jersey
How to claim your child's unused lunch money
Saharan dust cloud blankets Caribbean, nears US
Protesters try to topple statue of Andrew Jackson
2 on the run after multi-county high-speed chase
More TOP STORIES News