localish

Faced with a cancer diagnosis of his own, man donates tablets to kids fighting cancer

EMBED <>More Videos

Man with cancer donates tablets to kids battling cancer too

MADERA, Calif. -- A man in Central California knows what it's like to battle cancer, and he's hoping a donation to a local children's hospital will help kids going through the same issue.

"Started getting sick in October, found out it was esophagus cancer," said Mitchell Riegelhuth. "The last eight weeks I've been going through aggressive radiation and chemotherapy."

"With chemo, you're nauseous, you're fatigued," Riegelhuth explained. "The most heartbreaking part for me is seeing children getting radiation. Just to see these children that are small, like my 4-year-old granddaughter's age. Every time I see it I get teary-eyed."

During one of his chemotherapy appointments, Riegelhuth noticed other patients going through the process without anything to keep them entertained. He realized that having a tablet would go a long way towards keeping kids busy during their treatment.

With the help of the community, Riegelhuth donated 86 tablets to kids battling cancer at Valley Children's Hospital in Madera, California.

"They're going through a major ordeal," said Rob Saroyan with the Valley Children's Healthcare Foundation. "And it's gestures like this that inspire them and gives them that extra level of support they need that really makes a difference at the bedside of each child."

"I didn't do it for me, I did it for the children," Riegelhuth said. "As long as I'm alive, I'm supposed to keep doing."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maderachildrenkfsncancerdonationslocalish
LOCALISH
Epic food at Avengers Campus
Man with cancer donates tablets to kids battling cancer too
New Hour helps incarcerated women return to society
Chicago retiree becomes oldest American to climb Mount Everest
TOP STORIES
3 Tarboro HS students & 1 Pitt County teen killed in crash
NC counties with highest risk for severe COVID lagging in vaccinations
Durham Bulls postpone Friday game; pitcher remains hospitalized
2 deputies involved in shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. return to duty
Yelp launches feature to make it easy to find LGBTQ-owned businesses
Have an Amazon device? The company wants to share your internet
St. Augustine's legendary golf coach Lawrence Coleman dies
Show More
FBI, Vegas police offer $10K for information about slain boy
Fisher-Price recalls baby soothers after 4 infant deaths
Jon Scheyer praises Coach K in first words as next Duke coach
North Carolina host families needed as study abroad programs return
Prosecutor gets case of soldier pepper-sprayed during Va. traffic stop
More TOP STORIES News