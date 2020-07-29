localish

Coronavirus California: Marin County sets trend for drive-thru food fairs in Bay Area

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. -- With fairs across California canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sights and sounds of carnival rides and games have become a distant memory.

But longtime fair vendor and CEO of Stream Food and Beverage, Phillip Delahoyde, wanted to make sure that people didn't miss out on another important part of the fair -- the food.


"We decided that we were going to do drive-thru to bring fair food to the masses," Delahoyde states. Kettle corn, corn dogs, funnel cakes, and cotton candy are just a few of the fair favorites that customers can order.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san rafaelkgofoodcarnivallocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
LA Rams head coach Sean McVay's quarantine go-to's
Family brings Afro-Mexican cuisine to community
New program helps homeless pets during COVID-19
Cakeland gets new taste of sweet artwork
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video from fatal Roxboro officer-involved shooting released
Trump plans to accept nomination at RNC in Charlotte, Pence says
Vice President Mike Pence joins in round table at NC Biotech
Harnett moms concerned about kids returning to classroom
Malik B., founding member of The Roots, dead at 47
Trump dismisses COVID-19 aid for cities, lashes out at GOP
ACC football, other sports to begin week of Sept. 7-12
Show More
Shooter in sedan killed Durham man on Monday: DCSO
Disparate access to COVID-19 test centers shrinks in Raleigh
COVID-19 Latest: NC sees daily high number of deaths with 45
Raleigh firm's flexible scheduling puts families first during pandemic
2020 North Carolina State Fair canceled
More TOP STORIES News