Mario the Ice Cream Man

When a Chicago ice cream man fell on hard times, his community rallied to support him.

Within just a few weeks, Mario Nieto needed to pay for his wife's cancer treatment, his broken-down ice cream truck, and medical care for his own heart attack.

His neighbors in the Logan Square neighborhood raised nearly $20,000 to help cover the costs.

Nieto first opened his ice cream business in 1992 and has been continuously operating for the past 15 years.

"Mario is what makes Logan Square great. He's a true independent business man," said Donn Bichsel, Jr., a 16-year Logan Square resident and CCO of Revolution Brewing. "He's just a genuine part of our community and it's a great thing to try to be able to help him."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 arrested after Confederate Memorial protest in Pittsboro
Police searching for man missing out of Chapel Hill since late September
Police searching for man after stabbing near ECU's campus
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Wilson
St. Aug's Track & Field coach expected to 'fully recover' after vehicle crash
NC high school assistant principal accused of having sex with student
WCPSS investigating after student uncovers classmates' racist group chat
Show More
Sampson County teen celebrates cousin at Carrie Underwood concert
Weather: Finally fall temps this week
7-year-old girl struck by motorcycle in Raleigh
Macy's hiring 80,000 employees for holiday season
Alex Trebek 'hanging in' there during new round of chemo
More TOP STORIES News