Organic Handmade Vegan Tacos!
Masataco is a Mexican taquería in California, known for their organic handmade tortillas and vegan tacos. Executive Chef David Fuertes specializes in delicious, healthy plant-based dishes without compromising taste. As a local resident Chef David uses those influences to create the dishes he serves at Masataco, it has now become a destination restaurant in Whittier! The dishes are made to order with organic non-gmo ingredients that highlight Chef David's inspiration, his grandmother. Incorporating his childhood favorite dishes with plant based ingredients truly sets Masataco a part from local taquería's. Follow Masataco on social media here: Masataco Facebook and Masataco Instagram
