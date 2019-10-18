Medieval Traditions Clash Together at Kilt Fest

Bagpipes were blaring, whiskey was flowing, and kilt-wearers were frolicking at this Celtic festival. It's the 4th annual event designed to send modern Americans back to medieval times with music, games, and food.

The Highland Games included hammer-tossing, axe-throwing, and live-action role-playing. The two-day celebration took place at Central New Jersey's Liberty Lake, home to the New Jersey Renaissance Faire.

It is one of the many themed events with live actors that takes place at the site. Each year, the Kilt Fest aims to support U.S. armed forces and veterans. This year, donations were made for U.S. Marines through the Semper Fi Fund.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Nestor forms in Gulf of Mexico
3 N.C. State Fair employees arrested, 1 cited on drug charges
'He just stole our hearts,' dog found with extensive burns along body
Police identify man killed, woman injured in shooting at Cary hotel
Man dead, another man arrested in Four Oaks shooting
Historic site director stole $170K, didn't have background check
Man shot outside of Cross Creek Mall in Road Rage incident
Show More
World's 1st female spacewalking team makes history
Winter Outlook: NC expects to have warmer than average winter
NC health officials keep close eye on Ebola outbreak
J&J recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle
Pa. woman arrested in Cumberland Co. for husband's murder
More TOP STORIES News