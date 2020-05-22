Sisterhood of the beer: Houston female-owned craft brewery reopens after shutdown

HOUSTON, Texas -- The taps will finally begin flowing again at Houston's 4J Brewing Company!

The 100 percent female-owned and family-operated brewery was forced to scale back to to-go orders only amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But the popular beer-maker is welcoming back customers, at limited capacity.

Jennifer Edwards first started 4J Brewing Company in Spring Branch in 2018 after being laid off from her banking job.

She came from long tradition of home brewers, her father included, so she decided to switch gears and open her own brewery.

4J Brewing Company draws its name from Jennifer and her sisters Jessica, Jackie and Joanna, who all help out with the family business.

Although 4J Brewing Company will begin operating with limited hours, they are thanking the community for its support and for keeping the love of craft beer alive!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ktrkcraft beerbeerlocalishbe localishsecretly awesome
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Cooper advises caution during Memorial Day gatherings
Shots fired into several vehicles near Walmart on Glenwood Ave.
Concerned about returning to work? Here are your options
Nash investigators nab $15k of ecstasy made to look like candy
Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens governors
What can reopen today in North Carolina?
Durham modified stay-at-home order keeps gatherings under 10 people
Show More
LIST: North Carolina beaches open during Phase 2
Apex man charged in murder of Harnett Co. teen shot while sleeping
Four Oaks pastor charged with sexual exploitation
Negotiating your salary during a pandemic and other job tips
See new 2020 ranking of the best beaches in the United States
More TOP STORIES News