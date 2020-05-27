Meet Bleu Bot, the socially distancing food delivering robot

Philadelphia restaurant Bleu sushi got creative to keep its employees and customers safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

To continue serving their delicious sushi and other items, the owners created Bleu Bot, a socially distancing robot that entertains and delivers food items to take-out customers.


Bleu Bot acts as a go-between for Bleu Sushi employees and their customers so they can maintain a safe six-foot distance.

Not only can it serve customers their food, but it has a friendly greeting, dances, and bows.


Owner, Hendra Yong, says customers love it. Not only does it keep everyone safe it provides entertainment during these difficult times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiamore in commonwpvibe localish philadelphialocalishbe localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new record high
Tropical Storm Bertha makes landfall in South Carolina
'They killed him:' George Floyd's sister wants justice in his death
Disney World proposes reopening dates
A rainy few days starts today
The 411: $35 Insulin price cap coming
NC bars could reopen in bill clearing Senate
Show More
How to watch Wednesday's NASA/SpaceX launch
IRS responds after complaints about tax refund delays
CDC: COVID-19 more likely to spread between people, not surfaces
Victim's wife says fugitive student sought young neighbor
Chapel Hill woman accidentally threw her stimulus money away
More TOP STORIES News