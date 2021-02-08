localish

Meet Bunny the talking dog!

What if your pet could talk to you? What if they could say they love you, they want to play, or that they're in pain? Well, Bunny the "Talking" Dog has been using buttons to communicate that and more with her human, Alexis.

This intimate journey started with a Sheepadoodle dog, a mom and an "outside" button. It's turned into a sprawling board of over 80 buttons and an endearing TikTok community of over five million followers.


As evidenced by comments on social media, Bunny's language-learning journey is opening people's eyes to animal sentience and deepening their compassion for animals. Bunny's human, Alexis, believes if animals could learn to communicate, it could revolutionize the relationships humans have with pets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish show (lsh)pet projectlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Love Locks Wall spreading Valentine's Day cheer
Perfect pairings for Valentine's Day
Master Chef Martin Yan dishes on his Lunar New Year traditions
Cheerleaders on a mission to spread cheer during the pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found near Neuse River in Raleigh
LATEST: 10% of US population has gotten at least 1 dose
2 arrested in homicide investigation at abandoned rock quarry
Democrats propose sending families at least $3k per child
These winter activities are the highest risk for getting COVID-19
IRS warns of 'ghost tax return preparers'
National AIDS Memorial launches virtual quilt exhibition
Show More
Trump impeachment to open with debate on constitutionality
Ryan Smith becomes first NCCU Eagle to win Super Bowl
Texas man wins $3.4M bet on Super Bowl LV
MI man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
Some UNC-CH classes could go virtual after crowd floods Franklin St.
More TOP STORIES News