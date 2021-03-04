localish pets

Meet NYC's only duck celebrity

NEW YORK -- Zaida Pugh was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, but her best friend, Forky is the one turning heads. Originally bought for a video shoot, Forky was going to be abandoned on the streets of New York before Zaida swooped in to save him.

Today, the inseparable pair can be seen everywhere from the subway to the local bodega, getting odd looks and comments from people passing by, but Zaida and Forky don't let that bother them.


"It's really good you know because some people go through stress. You don't know what other people are going through. Some people see Forky and say, what the hell and start laughing. You know it just takes that one moment... I'm not saying Forky's changing the whole entire world, but to know that he's changing a little portion of the world, it means a lot."

Forky has become a minor celebrity in Brooklyn, bringing smiles and joy to everyone they meet.


Follow Forky on Instagram: @Forkytheduck
