Meet NYC's Calisthenics Kings

NEW YORK -- "Calisthenics, if you break it down to the etymology means beauty and strength. It's essentially bodyweight training, but it's what you yourself, what can you do with the environment around you."Calisthenics is a form of strength training and exercise that can happen anywhere-- and in New York City, which means turning the concrete jungle into your gym. Juan Joel 'Semet' Martinez (@_semet) and Joel Canela (@itsshowtimej) are two members of a dedicated calisthenics community in NYC where everything from the local park's pull up bars to the construction scaffolding on buildings can become a place to socialize, show off your moves, and improve your form.Watch to learn more about this unique way to get fit!