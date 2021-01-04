Meet NYC's Calisthenics Kings

NEW YORK -- "Calisthenics, if you break it down to the etymology means beauty and strength. It's essentially bodyweight training, but it's what you yourself, what can you do with the environment around you."

Calisthenics is a form of strength training and exercise that can happen anywhere-- and in New York City, which means turning the concrete jungle into your gym. Juan Joel 'Semet' Martinez (@_semet) and Joel Canela (@itsshowtimej) are two members of a dedicated calisthenics community in NYC where everything from the local park's pull up bars to the construction scaffolding on buildings can become a place to socialize, show off your moves, and improve your form.

Watch to learn more about this unique way to get fit!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkpumpedfitnessnew york cityworkoutlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wintry mix possible in central NC on Friday
LATEST: COVID-19 positive test rate hits new high of 16.5%
NCAA to play all March Madness games in Indiana in 2021
UK prime minister orders new national coronavirus lockdown
Veteran Raleigh firefighter killed in crash along I-540
UFO sighting prompts alert to FAA
Epic Games to turn Cary Towne Center into new HQ
Show More
Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to 'find' him votes
Jan. 6 explained: How Congress will count Electoral College votes
Fauci: Vaccinations are increasing in a 'glimmer of hope'
Extraordinary warning to Trump by 10 former Pentagon chiefs
COVID-19 cases set records as holiday travelers return to NC
More TOP STORIES News