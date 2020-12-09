OUTstanding with Jesse Tyler Ferguson: Meet the Chicken Lady biking to end AIDS

LOS ANGELES -- "His spirit and his soul is keeping me going on this ride, up those long, hard hills. I will flap my wings as long as I can until we do end AIDS." After losing a close friend during the AIDS epidemic, Ken Thomason took on the alter-ego of "Chicken Lady" to spread joy as he biked from San Francisco to L.A. in support of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

After 25 years and thousands of miles, the Chicken Lady continues to prove that you don't need to be a spring chicken to make a difference!

To learn more about Chicken Lady visit this www.facebook.com/groups/131927920164158/about

To learn more about Aids Lifecycle and how you can help go to www.aidslifecycle.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslgbtqcyclinglgbtq prideaidslocalish show (lsh)localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Durham Co. health dept. receives Moderna vaccine
When could Americans see the $600 direct stimulus payment?
Christmas weather: It's going to be rainy in NC
Raleigh HOA demands woman remove her Black Lives Matter sign
'No reason' for special counsel on election, Biden's son, AG Barr says
Holiday travel increasing dramatically despite public health warnings
Police release new photos from Crabtree Valley Mall shooting
Show More
US charges bombmaker in 1988 Pan Am explosion over Scotland
Zoom lifts time limit on free calls for Christmas
Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in Fayetteville murder-suicide
Biden to receive COVID-19 vaccine Monday
TONIGHT: Tips on how to view the Great Conjunction
More TOP STORIES News