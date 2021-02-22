localish

Meet the Nail Goddesses of Maria's Nail Salon

NEW YORK -- At Maria's Nail Salon, women are united by an unbreakable bond: their long nails. Maria paints, decorates, and treats nails sometimes as long as 8 inches with their own unique style and flare, and everyone who goes there is family.

"A nail goddess consists of being different, not being like everybody else. And I always say, you know, we were meant to shine, Not to blend in. It's boring, being all the same," Maria says, "My salon caters to people who wants to go the extra mile with nails, not your typical French manicure."


Maria's clients keep coming back for her expertise in over-the-top, colorful and completely unique long nail designs. Watch to learn more!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknailsnail salonbeautynail polishlocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Where to get the best Poke in Hawaii
LA Rams team up with local artist to inspire people to go green
Celebrity portraits made entirely out of bubble wrap
Black-owned bookstore celebrates Black authors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Johnston Co. to hold drive-thru graduations; some parents not pleased
Man accused of abducting NC girl talked to her on her school computer
Raeford Black-owned candle company surpasses $1M in sales
NC's latest county alert map shows 27 counties in the red
NC families mourn 500K Americans killed by COVID-19
Budget committee advances relief bill with 3rd stimulus check
COVID-19 vaccine could cause mammogram result confusion, doctors say
Show More
US COVID death toll tops 500K, matching the toll of 3 wars
LATEST: 2,133 newly reported COVID-19 cases
8-year-old boy shot while riding in car along Mebane road
WEATHER: Warmth on the way after rainy Monday
Capitol police officer recalls chaos of Jan. 6 attack
More TOP STORIES News