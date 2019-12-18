'Michele's Angel' performs random acts of kindness, inspires kind messages to widower

After losing his wife unexpectedly, a stranger is keeping her memory alive by performing acts of good deeds.

Ronnie Lomonaco lost his wife suddenly three years ago. In her honor, an anonymous stranger is going around the Drexel Hill community and doing good deeds in her name, then encouraging recipients to reach out to Ronnie with positive messages.

Lomonaco and some of the recipients of the good deeds tell the story of "Michele's Angel".
