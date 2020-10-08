localish

Molina's Cantina is the oldest family-run restaurant in Houston!

HOUSTON, TX -- A Houston restaurant institution is celebrating 79 years in the community.

It was back in 1941 that Raul Molina Sr. and his wife Mary opened their first restaurant on West Gray Street. Now, his three grandsons run the business. The longtime employees have also had a big impact on the restaurant.

A waiter came up with the idea for "Jose's Dip" - chile con queso blended with spicy taco meat. It is now one of the restaurant's most popular orders.

If you would like to learn more about Molina's, visit their website molinascantina.com.
