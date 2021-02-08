localish

Community zoo in Montebello asks for public's help during the pandemic

MONTEBELLO, Calif. -- Like many businesses, the Montebello Barnyard Zoo has struggled during the pandemic.

The zoo has been a part of the community for nearly 30 years and turned to that community for help.

"First of all, it was a very personal connection. Because, as we were raising our children, we always took them to the Barnyard Zoo," said Betty Peralta, Montebello resident and president of the volunteer organization Montebello Soroptimist.

Many of the zoo's visitors are often students from nearby schools.

"We would love to keep doing that for the children. Just to see the kids' faces and seeing how much fun they have here," said Melanie Wolovich, the zoo owner's daughter.

The zoo was closed to the public for more than six months last year because of the pandemic and recently had to close again due to health guidelines, but someone still had to take care of the animals.

"We cannot close the doors and go home. We need to be here every day, to feed the animals," said Rolando Wolovich, owner of the zoo.

While the zoo was closed, it was unable to make money. So Wolovich turned to the public and asking for help with a GoFundMe.

They were able to raise over $30,000. The zoo has since been able to reopen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montebellolos angeles countyzookabcanimalspandemiclocalish show (lsh)communitycovid 19 pandemiclocalish
LOCALISH
Online guide to Black owned businesses
Ivy Leaf Farms: Eliminating food deserts one at a time
Picnics with a touch of Hollywood Glamour
New business captures the magic of vintage photography
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump's 2nd impeachment trial opens, first of former POTUS | LIVE
Dem stimulus plan would exclude families earning over $200K
LATEST: NC records 10,000th COVID-19 death since March
Drug company to bring 275 new jobs to Wake County
Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash appeared to violate flight standards
Teen gives up college savings to help mom pay rent
Post COVID-19 brain symptoms may be common, study indicates
Show More
Morgan Wallen album sales surge after racist comment
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
Beware of romance scams this Valentine's Day
Wake sheriff opens homicide case after body found near Neuse River
Murder mystery rocks Yale University
More TOP STORIES News