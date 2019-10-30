Mooove on Over to Chicago's Only High School Farm

You wouldn't think that there's a farm in the middle of the city of Chicago, but there is, and it's attached to the Chicago High School of Agricultural Sciences.

The program is focused on providing students with a unique skill set and work ethic that will stick with them for the rest of their lives.

The school has cattle, pigs, alpacas, turkeys, chickens and goats.

"You get to learn stuff you never thought you'd ever learn," said freshman Journey Menendez.
