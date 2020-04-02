Mother-son duo paints rocks to inspire others during COVID-19 crisis

CHICAGO -- To lift their neighbors' spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Chicago mother-son duo is painting rocks with inspiring messages on the city's North Side.Michelle Vallet and Ben Garcia are leaving the creative mark in Rogers Park.The rocks serve as reminders to fellow residents that people are thinking about them during this time.Some have words of encouragement, like "Smile," "You Matter" and "Hope," while others have drawings of smiley faces, flowers or even the Chicago skyline.From the park to sidewalks and even the beach, you can find them anywhere in the area, each with its unique design.