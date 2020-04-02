localish

Mother-son duo paints rocks to inspire others during COVID-19 crisis

CHICAGO -- To lift their neighbors' spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Chicago mother-son duo is painting rocks with inspiring messages on the city's North Side.

Michelle Vallet and Ben Garcia are leaving the creative mark in Rogers Park.

The rocks serve as reminders to fellow residents that people are thinking about them during this time.

Some have words of encouragement, like "Smile," "You Matter" and "Hope," while others have drawings of smiley faces, flowers or even the Chicago skyline.

From the park to sidewalks and even the beach, you can find them anywhere in the area, each with its unique design.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagorogers parkcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiclocalishcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19painting
LOCALISH
How shelter-in-place seniors are staying connected
Coronavirus is changing the rule of the road for America's truckers, music venues, and distilleries
A woman sharing love despite physical distancing, offering free rent and more local heroes making a difference
Without contact from outside world these Rafters learn of pandemic 25 days later
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: $8.2.M in unemployment benefits paid in NC
DONATE HERE: ABC11 Together Virtual Food Drive
4 flu deaths reported in NC last week
Nurse says she worked for 7 days while infected with COVID-19
Edgecombe County man arrested for throwing large party
Duke faith leaders join forces to support social distancing
NY mother with COVID-19: 'Virus can last longer than we think'
Show More
How long does coronavirus live on surfaces?
Cruises with sick passengers awaiting approval to dock in Florida
7-week-old infant who died at hospital had coronavirus
Do you need help getting food? Click here
What small businesses need to know during COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News