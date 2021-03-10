localish

Mt. Airy Groceries feeds families in need during the pandemic

By Ashley Johnson
PHILADELPHIA -- Mt. Airy Groceries along Germantown Avenue started off as a grassroots effort on one couple's front porch in April 2020. It quickly turned into a donated storefront, and it's flourishing.

The couple and masterminds behind it all are Nicholas Freeman and Jessica Rights, who were both laid off from their catering jobs during the pandemic. Now they use their industry skills to fight food insecurity.

"The flipside of food scarcity is also food waste, which is also a huge problem," said Freeman.

Mt. Airy Groceries is based around volunteers. Freeman and Rights get food donated from wholsalers like Philly Food Works. Food is then delivered to charities like Germantown Face to Face and Philadelphia Interfaith Hospitality Network. Those organizations distribute the food or volunteers drop it off directly.

Mt. Airy Groceries serves anywhere from 100- 400 families every week. People can come directly to the store. The charity helps them avoid high-risk situations like the groceries.

"I noticed how many people were very stressed out because all of a sudden people who had access to food realized they didn't have the access they had before," Rights said.

The couple plans on keeping their operation going as long as possible. For more information go to https://www.mountairygroceries.com.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
germantown (philadelphia)wpviall goodfeel goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Why Is There No Salt in Salt Water Taffy?
Philly 2nd-grader Asil Greer becomes author
Wedding chapel brings Las Vegas flair to Long Island
This 3-pound cheesesteak is arguably the best Philly cheesesteak around
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What's inside the $1.9T stimulus bill passed by Congress
Agreement made to bring NC elementary school students back to class
LATEST: Cooper visits FEMA-backed mass vaccine site
Aging cat missing for 4 years reunited with Fuquay-Varina family
Search underway for missing kayaker in Cape Fear River
WakeMed launches service to keep parents connected to newborns
Police looking for missing 16-year-old Orange County boy
Show More
How to join waitlist for leftover COVID vaccines
Virtual HOA meetings leads to increased attendance nationwide
Stimulus update: House passes COVID relief bill
ESPN, NHL announce comprehensive 7-year agreement
Where Biden stands on key promises after 50 days as president
More TOP STORIES News