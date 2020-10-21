localish

Mystery shipwreck discovered in Lake Michigan near Chicago

By Casey Klaus
CHICAGO -- A group of local scuba divers have found a previously unknown shipwreck in Lake Michigan near Chicago. They have an idea of what they've found, and by continued diving and research they hope to confirm the wreck's identity.

At the same time, these divers are working to keep the artifacts on this wreck site from being stolen. The number and quality of artifacts on this site is why this mystery shipwreck is believed to be previously unknown. Artifacts are often stolen, even though it is illegal to take anything off of a shipwreck in the Great Lakes. The hope is that others will respect this site so that divers may continue to enjoy this wreck and its historical artifacts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopshipwreckgreat lakeslocalish show (lsh)lake michiganlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Chicago defense attorney makes board game to help teens with police interactions
Long Island's Spooky Walk becomes COVID-safe drive-thru
Jericho Cider Mill celebrates its 200th birthday
3 Houston brothers lost 100 lbs. each to honor mother's memory
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Inside a Wake County school as students prepare to return
NC State Fair food event saved struggling local vendors
LATEST: UNC releases plans for spring semester
Vice President Pence will host rally in Kinston on Sunday
Final Trump, Biden debate marked by clashes, but less chaos
Trump vs. Biden: ABC11 post-presidential debate analysis with experts
Man accused of plotting to kill Biden; van with guns found in NC
Show More
Wearing masks could save 100K US lives through Feb: study
Durham restaurant owners invited to debate by Joe Biden
Weather: Warm again today, cooler and rainy on Sunday
Chick-fil-A selling its sauces in stores for good cause
TX school says teen isn't telling truth about reported attack
More TOP STORIES News