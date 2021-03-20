Naperville father-daughter duo land deal on Shark Tank for car seat holder invention

NAPPERVILLE, Ill. -- A woman from Naperville and her father landed a $100,000 investment for their Totes Babies Company on Shark Tank!Linsey Fleischhauer and her father Stan Valiulis started Totes Babies three years ago.Totes Babies is a hammock-style car seat holder designed to fit inside a shopping cart.Fleischhauer said she had the idea to create the product when she faced difficulties shopping when she had her newborn.Earlier this month, Totes Babies was featured in Shark Tank where the father-daughter duo took home $100,000 from Lori Greiner, with Greiner taking 25% stake in their company."It was an amazing opportunity, especially as entrepreneurs and having this business," said Fleischhauer.Fleischhauer said she hopes Totes Babies continues to help parents and she thanks her community for being supportive.