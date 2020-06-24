Neon Sign Artist Celebrates the LGBTQ+ Community

Brooklyn, N.Y. -- Matthew Day Perez fell in love with neon glass when he was only 14-years-old, right around the same time he came out. Today, he uses his art form to put messages that celebrate LGBTQ+ people in bright, neon lights.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynpridelgbtqlgbtq prideall goodlgbtlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper announces mask requirement, delays Phase 3
Vote to override veto of bill to reopen bars fails
'It has been devastating:' Craft beer production down statewide
Fayetteville Mayor requests Market House be removed from city logo
Judge rules against reopening Ace Speedway
Raleigh teens who started mask company donate $25k to WakeMed
2 charged in murder of 16-year-old at mobile home park
Show More
3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Drive-in movie theater popping up in RTP this weekend
3 charged after slowing down traffic on I-40
Cary teen killed in Durham shooting
Is it safe to send your child back to daycare?
More TOP STORIES News