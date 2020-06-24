BREAKING NEWS
Gov. Cooper announces mask requirement, delays Phase 3
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Full Story
Have an antenna? You need to rescan your TV on June 30
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
Weather
LOCALISH
Sports
Politics
Health and Coronavirus
Science Club
Sweepstakes
Station Info
About ABC11
Send us your photos & videos
ABC11 Together
ABC11 Influencers
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Neon Sign Artist Celebrates the LGBTQ+ Community
Localish
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Brooklyn, N.Y. -- Matthew Day Perez fell in love with neon glass when he was only 14-years-old, right around the same time he came out. Today, he uses his art form to put messages that celebrate LGBTQ+ people in bright, neon lights.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklyn
pride
lgbtq
lgbtq pride
all good
lgbt
localish
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper announces mask requirement, delays Phase 3
Vote to override veto of bill to reopen bars fails
'It has been devastating:' Craft beer production down statewide
Fayetteville Mayor requests Market House be removed from city logo
Judge rules against reopening Ace Speedway
Raleigh teens who started mask company donate $25k to WakeMed
2 charged in murder of 16-year-old at mobile home park
Show More
3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Drive-in movie theater popping up in RTP this weekend
3 charged after slowing down traffic on I-40
Cary teen killed in Durham shooting
Is it safe to send your child back to daycare?
More TOP STORIES News