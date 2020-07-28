localish

Beer makers join fight for racial equality with New 'Black is Beautiful' beer

There's a new brew on tap at the Attic Brewing Company in Philadelphia's Germantown section, and its name bears a lot of significance.

The new "Black is Beautiful" beer was created by Weathered Souls, a black-owned brewery based in San Antonio, and is a collaborative effort with more than 700 breweries worldwide with more than 40 breweries here in Philadelphia bringing awareness to injustice.


The movement was sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

All the participating breweries are asked to donate the proceeds from Black Is Beautiful beer to a local cause that embraces equality.


Attic Brewing Company chose the Johnson House Historic Site in their neighborhood, which was built on the principles of the abolitionists.

Attic Brewing Company | Facebook
137 Berkley St, Philadelphia, PA 19144
