star wars

Train as a Jedi in New Star Wars VR Arcade

Immerse yourself into the Star Wars universe by learning the Force and train with a lightsaber. Introducing Lightsaber Dojo, a pop-up arcade part of the Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series.

Geared with Oculus Quest headsets, players get teleported to virtual reality worlds filled with droids and Star Wars creatures.

The pop-up game experience made possible by ILMxLAB and Nomadic will open in select cities - like in Ontario, Torrance, Huntington Beach and Mountain View.

After completing training challenges, players will get scored and ranked on a national leader board.
For full list of locations and pricing click here.
Star Wars VR

Lightsaber Dojo arcade pop-up runs until early February.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesvirtual realitystar wars360 videolocalish
STAR WARS
Star Wars actors congratulate record-breaking NC astronaut
'The Mandalorian' season 2 to release in fall 2020
Internet dubs recovering Rowan County cat 'Baby Yoda'
Disney store debuts Baby Yoda plush toys, action figures
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 injured in shooting outside Cary bar
Carbon monoxide concerns continue at McDougald Terrace
Harnett County mom pleads for answers after son was struck, killed in hit and run
Family mourns father, daughter killed in Orange County house fire
Donors numbers down, but charities see larger monetary donations
WV cadets will be fired over Nazi salute photo
SC man offers $10k for safe return of stolen dog
Show More
Diocese of Charlotte releases list of clergy accused of abuse
Harnett County welcomes first YMCA
Texas church shooting victims identified as deacon, 'hero'
MADD partners with Uber, giving you reasons to ride this NYE
Teen wanted in Tarboro shooting
More TOP STORIES News