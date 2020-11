Pandemic Thanksgiving: This NJ bakery is preparing for smaller holiday feasts

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey -- Thanksgiving gatherings will look quite different this year due to the ongoing pandemic. And as families adjust their gatherings to comply with safety and social distancing measures, Andrea Lekberg, owner of The Artist Baker in Morristown, New Jersey is adjusting to the times as well."One of the things we did differently this year is we are not making our biggest pies and we're going with smaller and mini pies imagining there will be three or six people instead of 12, 20, or 50," said Andrea Lekberg, owner of The Artist Baker.The bakery which opened in 2009, is a community staple known for its pies and baked goods.In addition to their signature pumpkin butter pie, the team at the Artist Baker is also offering a variety of holiday favorites that can be enjoyed in smaller portions.This year, considering that many families will gather amongst themselves, inspired Lekberg to introduce a Thanksgiving gingerbread house kit, which families can build as an activity during the holiday."We still want to promote the traditions and these things are really important especially right now to try to help us through all this," said Lekberg.----------