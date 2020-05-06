be localish new york

Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue continues life-saving mission through virtual events

DEEPWATER, New Jersey -- The Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and re-homing Basset Hounds and Basset Hound-Mixes throughout homes in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and surrounding areas.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit and social distancing restrictions were enforced, the rescue had to find creative ways to fundraise considering that live events are their main source of funding.

"A large portion of our funds come from live events but with COVID-19 restrictions we have turned to social media to try to boost some of those monthly funds coming in," said Julia Ellis, Board Secretary for the Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue.

Through virtual challenges, such as the toilet paper challenge, virtual auctions and their online store, the rescue is uniting the dog lover community while raising funds for their life-saving mission.

In 2019, the Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue saved over 300 dogs of which 125 were senior dogs.

"It's kind of scary not knowing what's going to happen and it will have a substantial impact on us. But we are hopeful that restrictions will start to ease, in a safe manner, and at least hold some of our events," said Ellis.

----------


Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseycommunity journalistcoronavirus helpcoronavirus new jerseyin our backyardcoronavirusbe localish new yorkcoronavirus pandemicbe localishdogsanimal rescuedogcommunityanimal rightsoriginals
BE LOCALISH NEW YORK
How diners on Long Island are adapting during the pandemic
NJ family survives COVID-19, repays frontline workers with catering
New Jersey friends unite to help local businesses
Landlord offers free rent to tenants
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC sees major increase in COVID-19 tests completed
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
NC Air National Guard saluting healthcare workers in flyover
NC school buses to serve as Wi-Fi hot spots for remote learning
NC to begin Phase 1 of reopening on Friday, Gov. Cooper says
NC Mother's Day temps could be coldest since 1997
2nd coronavirus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?
Show More
Student loan forgiveness bill proposed for doctors fighting COVID-19
Free Dunkin' coffee, donuts for health care workers
Surplus chicken sale returns to Raleigh, Zebulon
Burton Elementary School teacher gets students to 'soar'
Called back to work and don't want to go? There are options
More TOP STORIES News