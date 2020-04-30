be localish new york

New Jersey family helps feed frontline workers after recovering from COVID-19

PARAMUS, New Jersey -- For over 35 years, the Luberto family, owners of Fabulous Foods, has been producing and catering for corporate events, weddings, social parties, throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

After contracting COVID-19 and recovering from its symptoms, they knew they needed to help out the frontline workers battling this pandemic.

"We looked at each other and just said - it's time to do some good," said Fred Luberto, owner of Fabulous Foods.

Despite the event cancellations and the economic toll on their business, industry associations have teamed up so that Fabulous Foods can provide their food and services to frontline workers at hospitals and testing labs.

"Our business is going to suffer the longest because people just won't be in tune to having functions, so we're in it for the long haul and we'll do whatever we have to do to survive as a business," said Luberto.

