New Jersey lettering artist Olga Muzician turned her passion into a full-time business

FORDS, New Jersey -- For Olga Muzician, a lettering & graphic design artist based in New Jersey, her passion for the arts, illustrations, and hand lettering has now turned into a business.
"People don't realize that they see hand lettering every single day of their lives. You go to the store, you see packaging, you see signs on the walls, that's all hand lettering," said Muzician.
From start-ups to large corporations, Muzician is helping businesses around the world stand out with personalized and colorful illustrations which range from food and chalk hand-lettering to digital and editorial designs.
Muzician, who has a background in finance, also studied art her entire life; starting as a painter and transitioning to graphic design and now specializing in lettering and illustration.
After a decade in the magazine industry, Muzician launched her own lettering and graphic design studio.
Through her creativity and work as an artist, Muzician has landed collaborations with renowned brands like Snapchat, Chili's, Trader Joe's, and Dolce & Gabbana, among several others.
"With the pandemic, it's been difficult because a lot of the work that I do is for restaurants and businesses that closed down as the shutdown happened. So I had to pivot my business to do more digital products and open my own shop on Etsy," said Muzician.
In addition to her online store, Muzician also launched her own skillshare class where she teaches people how to do tactile lettering.
Muzician hopes that through her art she can inspire the next generation of artists to turn their craft into a successful business which can also help local businesses stand out and thrive especially after the hit of the pandemic.
"I think it's great for people to know that hand-lettering is a great way to market their businesses. It's a unique way to help them stand out in a world of type and graphic design," said Muzician.
