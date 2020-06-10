New Jersey organization is sheltering LGBTQ individuals during the pandemic

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey -- Long before the coronavirus pandemic, the RAIN Foundation has been providing shelter to LGBTQ individuals facing homelessness.

The organization, which also provides social services to individuals who have experienced sexual assault, domestic violence, and hate crimes, has opened its doors to five individuals who were left homeless in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That broke my heart because how can a young person be displaced from their family in a pandemic? This is a time we need to stick together, but that's not the case for everyone," said Elaine Helms, founder of the RAIN foundation.

The services and shelter provided by the foundation have been life-changing for many of these individuals who view the organization as a family.

"Everybody shows rather than just says that they care. They go the extra mile to make sure that clients like myself are taken care of physically, mentally, and emotionally while on the journey to find a new place to live," said Clarissa Wright.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east orangepridenyc pride marchlgbtqcommunity journalistlgbtq pridecoronavirus new jerseypride monthin our backyardcoronavirusall goodwabclocalishtransgenderlgbtoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC sees record high hospitalizations for 3rd day
RNC still set for Charlotte - for now
Man married to Lori Vallow, missing kids' mom, charged with hiding remains
Raleigh PD taking steps to ban chokeholds, strangleholds
LIVE: Floyd's brother testifies at House hearing
Men imitating Floyd's killing during protest fired, suspended from jobs
Woman gets Merriam-Webster to redefine 'racism'
Show More
'Cops' canceled after 30 seasons amid national protests on policing
Kerry Washington calls for justice for Breonna Taylor
Healthcare company expanding in Johnston Co., to create 300 jobs
The 411: When will the NC Zoo be back?
4 people, child injured in Scotland Neck drive-by shooting
More TOP STORIES News