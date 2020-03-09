The Secret Seafood Restaurant You Have to Try

Hidden in Lennox, a neighborhood in Inglewood, CA and behind a humble home, you can find "106 Underground," a one-of-a-kind restaurant by Chef Sergio Pañuelas.Chef Pañuelas' seafood creations are inspired by family, his upbringing and experimenting with flavors over the years.106 Underground was born last year after California passed a law permitting home restaurants.This mariscos master is best known throughout town as the "Snook Whisperer," with countless loyal followers flocking to his backyard restaurant daily.On any given day or night - you'll find a long line of hungry guests waiting for a table in his driveway.Parking may not be easy, but guests don't seem to mind it at all!