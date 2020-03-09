community

The Secret Seafood Restaurant You Have to Try

Hidden in Lennox, a neighborhood in Inglewood, CA and behind a humble home, you can find "106 Underground," a one-of-a-kind restaurant by Chef Sergio Pañuelas.

Chef Pañuelas' seafood creations are inspired by family, his upbringing and experimenting with flavors over the years.

106 Underground was born last year after California passed a law permitting home restaurants.

This mariscos master is best known throughout town as the "Snook Whisperer," with countless loyal followers flocking to his backyard restaurant daily.

On any given day or night - you'll find a long line of hungry guests waiting for a table in his driveway.

Parking may not be easy, but guests don't seem to mind it at all!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lennoxsmall businessfoodseafoodcommunitymy go tolocalish
COMMUNITY
Free legal help: UNC law students give back to state
Vigil in place for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell
SPONSORED: Triangle NC Cares presents March award to InterAct
Wake Forest announces new holiday festival to replace parade
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 more Wake County residents test positive for coronavirus
How did coronavirus start? Here are answers to your COVID-19 questions
How to handle your investments during this stock market plunge
At least 24 Biogen conference attendees test positive for coronavirus
Trump wants payroll tax relief to calm coronavirus-spooked markets
Prosecutors seek murder charge in DWI crash that killed veteran
7 coronavirus cases reported in SC
Show More
How Wake County Detention Center is preparing for coronavirus
Durham officials: no city employee, resident data compromised
NC businesses carry on with caution amid coronavirus concerns
Major traffic alert for Durham Freeway commuters
SC coronavirus patient flew through Charlotte airport
More TOP STORIES News