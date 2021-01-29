localish inspire

Nurses surprise 'ray of sunshine' patient on last day in the ICU

A respiratory patient in Indiana received a special surprise from hospital staff at Terre Haute Regional Hospital on the day of his discharge, January 18, after spending 16 days in the intensive care unit ICU.

Robert, who has Down syndrome, was given presents reflecting interests he had told staffers about - WWE and wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. The gifts were meant "to help him gain the strength he needed to go home to his sister," the hospital wrote on Facebook.

The video captured Robert's reaction as he opened his gifts, smiling broadly and fist-bumping with hospital staff.

A hospital spokesperson told Storyful, "Robert came to Terre Haute Regional Hospital with a severe respiratory illness, on a ventilator. In order for him to return home, nurses and therapists had to encourage activity to regain his strength. After realizing his affinity for wrestling, staff began utilizing online videos via a tablet to help him regain the strength he lost.

"He is from a small town in Illinois about 100 miles from the hospital, and lives with his sister," the spokesperson added. "Because of restricted visitation in the hospital due to COVID, his sister could not visit. So the ICU nurses went the extra mile to care for him. As one of the nurses said, 'He was an absolute ray of sunshine every single day! I loved every minute of caring for him!"

GET INSPIRED: Watch more feel-good videos here!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianalocalish inspirehospitalnursesfeel gooddown syndromelocalish
LOCALISH INSPIRE
Nurses surprise 'ray of sunshine' patient
AMAZING Surprise Disney Proposal
Mom has explosive reaction to son's bar exam results
Former Neo-Nazi removes swastika tattoos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC reports lowest COVID hospitalizations in a month
FBI: Pipe bombs at RNC, DNC were planted night before riot
'Live' honored to conduct last interview with Cicely Tyson
Resilient Raleigh brothers and family surprised with new home
Parents plan rally asking for NC schools to reopen
Duke Health creates at-home care program for COVID-19 patients
Johnson & Johnson vaccine 85% effective against severe COVID-19 disease
Show More
Cary celebrates 150th anniversary with community activities
Democrats to 'act big' on $1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split
Cary Towne Center to close Sunday after 40 years
Should systemic racism be addressed in class? NCBOE members disagree
'Pharmacy deserts' create barriers to vaccine distribution in NC
More TOP STORIES News