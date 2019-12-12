Pumpecapple Pie Cake: A dessert so big you need a machete to slice it

Ladies and gentlemen, introducing the Pumpecapple Pie Cake!

Three Brothers Bakery in Houston created this turducken of desserts, weighing in at 24 pounds and standing tall at 11 inches.

It is so big that you need a machete to slice it.

The multi-layer treat includes three layers of pumpkin, pecan and apple pie all baked into three layers of cake and topped with cream cheese icing.

If you want to order one, you better do it in advance. The bakery needs five days minimum notice to whip one up for you!
