One-of-a-kind arcade takes visitors back in time

Dan Zelinski owns and operates Musée Mécanique, the world's largest privately owned collection of antique and classic arcade machines. He spends his days roller-skating around the 9300 square foot space helping customers or fixing one of the 300 machines. Musée Mécanique chronicles the evolution of the coin-operated industry. The oldest machine dates back to 1884, but of course, you'll discover plenty of legendary games like Pac Man. Admission is free and every machine under the roof can be played and for as little as a quarter. Zelinsky explains, "I want it to be treated as a playground. I want people to try as many machines as possible!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gamesmy go tovintage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11 new flu deaths reported by health department
5 cars damaged after shots fired on Highway 264: Sheriff
Shanann Watts' family denounces upcoming Lifetime movie
Trump's impeachment trial opens with reading of charges
ESPN reporter didn't know he had non-Hodgkin's lymphoma
Teen primary suspect in foster mom's death, duffel bag killing: Police
'You called me a liar,' Warren told Sanders post-Iowa debate
Show More
Man shot outside Raleigh bar
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Fayetteville
Video shows Raleigh officer punch driver during arrest
Spotify rolls out customizable playlists for pets
Goldsboro hoping 1919 fire engine can be restored
More TOP STORIES News