LGBTQ country music star is not afraid to stand out

NORTH CAROLINA -- "I look at those pictures and I'm like, how the hell did my parents not know that I was queer?" Sara Shook grew up in a conservative, Christian household where she wasn't allowed to listen to music unless it was classical or for worship.

When she started writing her own songs, she realized that she not only loved country music but that she identified as queer as well. In 2013, she started Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, a band known for their uncompromising sound and outspoken point of view.


Watch as we surprise her with a special surprise from one of her heroes who helped pave the way for LGBTQ+ representation in country music.

To learn more about Sarah and the Disarmers visit: www.disarmers.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinalgbtqlgbtq pridebandmusicmodern familylocalish show (lsh)country music awardslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Daily case count in NC surges past 7,000
What you need to know about NC's stay-at-home order
Congress stuck, McConnell resists state aid in COVID-19 deal
Man rescued after floating on top of truck along Neuse River
Grants give teachers a lifeline during virtual learning
Clorox wipes shortage likely to last until mid-2021
A mother's dilemma: Pay the bills or buy Christmas presents?
Show More
Carolina Hurricanes toy drive in full swing
Raleigh Santa says he's COVID-19 vaccinated but some parents skeptical
Azar: FDA intends to grant emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
Brandon Bernard tells victims' family 'I'm sorry' before execution
2 Pfizer trial participants urge others to get vaccine when available
More TOP STORIES News