This Volunteer Is Inspiring Others Through His Service

When the city of Oxnard cut their public works budget this fiscal year, they lost 14 employees responsible for cleaning and maintaining public spaces.

But then, Marvin Boos came to the rescue.

"I live in this city, I want to be proud of it. I have family that lives here and comes to visit, I would hate for them to drive through a trashy neighborhood," Boos said.

Boos is retired and spends his days trimming trees, cutting overgrown grasses and picking up garbage.

His outstanding work as a volunteer was recently recognized by the Oxnard City Council.

Marvin Boss is a role model to us all with his commitment to lending a helping hand to the community he loves dearly.
