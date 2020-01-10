WATCH
VIDEOS
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
Weather
LOCALISH
Sports
Politics
Health
Science Club
Sweepstakes
Station Info
About ABC11
Send us your photos & videos
ABC11 Together
ABC11 Influencers
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
PETacular helps autistic adults become more independent
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Localish
A partnership between the Kinney Center for Autism and PETacular helps autistic adults find employment and feel empowered.
WATCH: These seniors brew and enjoy their own beer
We caught up with pet sitter Ira Edwards, a volunteer blossoming in the program by walking dogs, to see how the two groups are helping those on the spectrum.
WATCH: More Philadelphia Localish videos
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gladwyne
all good
feel good
localish
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CO deaths in the '90s sparked change in Raleigh public housing
Wake County dad on mission to share story of son who took his life
Frustrated McDougald residents to remain in hotels another week
Former UNC women's coach Hatchell cited in pedestrian death
Driver seen on video passing cars on I-540 shoulder arrested
Johnston Co. Schools interim superintendent abruptly resigns
Ft. Bragg officials brief soldiers, families amid tensions overseas
Show More
Raleigh chef paralyzed in motorcycle crash gets robotic arm
Not east. Not west. This is a unique style of NC BBQ
Infants' Tylenol packaging leads to $6.3 million settlement
'Bad wig bandit' on FBI Most Wanted List for NC robberies
11-year-old opens fire in school in Mexico City
More TOP STORIES News