PETacular helps autistic adults become more independent

A partnership between the Kinney Center for Autism and PETacular helps autistic adults find employment and feel empowered.
We caught up with pet sitter Ira Edwards, a volunteer blossoming in the program by walking dogs, to see how the two groups are helping those on the spectrum.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gladwyneall goodfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CO deaths in the '90s sparked change in Raleigh public housing
Wake County dad on mission to share story of son who took his life
Frustrated McDougald residents to remain in hotels another week
Former UNC women's coach Hatchell cited in pedestrian death
Driver seen on video passing cars on I-540 shoulder arrested
Johnston Co. Schools interim superintendent abruptly resigns
Ft. Bragg officials brief soldiers, families amid tensions overseas
Show More
Raleigh chef paralyzed in motorcycle crash gets robotic arm
Not east. Not west. This is a unique style of NC BBQ
Infants' Tylenol packaging leads to $6.3 million settlement
'Bad wig bandit' on FBI Most Wanted List for NC robberies
11-year-old opens fire in school in Mexico City
More TOP STORIES News