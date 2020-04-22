be localish los angeles

Photographer brings people 'together apart' during coronavirus pandemic

During the Covid-19 pandemic, artists are finding ways to document the experiences we are all going through.

Feeling stressed and anxious, like most Americans, Los Angeles filmmaker, Andrew Putschoegl, is documenting "physical distancing" by taking portraits of the community to help others feel less alone.

"For me creating art and putting something out into the world that brings a little of joy - whenever the time, but certainly when times are tough - is a key element of who I am," Putschoegl said.

He launched his series on Instagram called, "Together Apart," and began cataloguing the realities of the pandemic by snapping shots of friends, friends of friends and eventually strangers.

"There's something about being physically present with somebody right now, when it's not something we're generally allowed to do. Even if I'm 20 or 30 feet or 15 stories away from somebody, there's a moment of connection," said Putschoegl.

From a safe and creative distance, he has since photographed dozens of people and pets in about 50 different places across LA.

"Many people have said that I'm the first person they've seen in the flesh in two or three weeks or a month," Putschoegl said. "There's something really lovely about being that positive force for them in that moment - even if it's five minutes," explained Putschoegl.

To be part of the project - just head to Instagram and send a DM to Together Apart.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelescoronavirusphotographycommunitybe localish los angeles
BE LOCALISH LOS ANGELES
SoCal entrepreneur gives free meals and shoes to medical workers
Father and son making 3D masks
Chefs help feed unemployed restaurant workers during pandemic
Eastside Deli delivers meals to frontline workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: More than 7,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed in NC
Arrest made in March shooting death of NCCU student
Food returning to shelves but don't expect this item anytime soon
Coronavirus unknowns: Some of the biggest unanswered questions
WEATHER: Severe storms expected Thursday
NC town hangs high school senior photos on banners
CDC head warns of 2nd COVID-19 wave that could be worse
Show More
94 publicly traded companies got $365M in PPP loans: Investigation
Chicken sale brings out another big crowd in Raleigh
Congress set to pass $483B virus aid as Trump eyes next deal
28-year-old pedestrian killed in Raleigh hit-and-run overnight
Amber Alert out for abducted Virginia children
More TOP STORIES News