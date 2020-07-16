Sip 'N Swirl local ice cream shop reinvents itself to stay in business

LITTLE FALLS, New Jersey -- Sip 'N Swirl, a local ice cream shop based in Little Falls, New Jersey, has been reinvented as a result of the ongoing pandemic.
For Fred Hersh, manager of Sip 'N Swirl, the challenge of keeping his staff employed and the business from collapsing meant they had to get creative and turn to different business ideas.
The shop, which prides itself on their homemade cakes, ice cream sandwiches, and various desserts, is now available at local farmers' markets and pre-packaged frozen dole whip for local bars.
"I had to do something to keep this place going so we started a home delivery service selling ice cream, milk, and butter; from there we added to the menu," said Jed Hersh, manager of Sip 'N Swirl.
In addition to selling ice cream and produce, the Sip 'N Swirl team has also created their pancake mix, which Hersh claims to be a big hit amongst customers.
To ensure the safety of their employees and customers, the inside of the store remains closed.
A side window has been opened, through which customers can order any of their refreshing ice cream options.
Their homemade ice cream, made naturally without any preservatives, is also available throughout local farm stores across New Jersey.
"Like every other small business, right now we're doing whatever it takes. We know we have a long road ahead of us and we're not planning on stopping," Hersh said.
