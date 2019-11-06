Pixar Makes Filipino-American Cinematic History

By Dale Yurong and Tim Sarquis
Bobby Rubio grew up wondering why he didn't see people on TV and film that looked like him. Now a writer and director at Pixar, he's making history with producing an animated short film featuring lead characters that are Filipino-American.

"It's the first step for more to come," says Bobby. The story is based on a father and son, where the father discovers that his son can float and the difficulties the son faces because of how he's different from other children.

Bobby was determined to make the film based on experiences with him and his son. "I wanted to tell the story and I was going to do it no matter what. Pixar saw the value in it and we can bring this out to a larger audience."

See the film when it debuts on Disney+ on November 12!

Disney is the parent company of ABC and Localish.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputy shot, suspect killed during scuffle at Cape Fear Valley hospital
Reward offered for capture of escaped 13-year-old double-murder suspect
Nonprofit group helps teen moms graduate and thrive
Woman snatches child from inside stranger's car: Police
Burlington family hikes all 41 NC state parks in one year
Charlotte teacher accused of sex with student dead in apparent murder-suicide
Raleigh Amazon employee accused of stealing goods from company
Show More
Woman stole NC State student's SUV at gunpoint: Police
2 arrested, accused of assault after Luke Bryan concert
'I'm not racist:' Instagram video shows Wake Co. coach using n-word
Cumberland County teacher buys sweatshirts for students
Durham, Chapel Hill mayors re-elected; affordable housing bond approved
More TOP STORIES News