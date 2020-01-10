Pixar's short 'Wind' is a tribute to immigrant sacrifices

The two main characters of "Wind," the latest short released from Pixar's innovative SparkShorts program, are a grandmother and grandson who live on giant rocks, trapped in an endless hole, working together to find a way out. They represent the grandmother and father of the writer and director of "Wind," Edwin Chang as they sought a new life.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south koreakorean warnorth koreaimmigration
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CO deaths in the '90s sparked change in Raleigh public housing
Former UNC women's coach Hatchell cited in pedestrian death
Driver seen on video passing cars on I-540 shoulder arrested
Johnston Co. Schools interim superintendent abruptly resigns
Raleigh chef paralyzed in motorcycle crash gets robotic arm
Not east. Not west. This is a unique style of NC BBQ
Infants' Tylenol packaging leads to $6.3 million settlement
Show More
'Bad wig bandit' on FBI Most Wanted List for NC robberies
11-year-old opens fire in school in Mexico City
Death, cult rumors surround case of 2 missing kids
Gunman crawls through McDonald's drive-thru window
High school student discovers new planet
More TOP STORIES News