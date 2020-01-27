Popping champagne with a wine glass and saber

It's the new year, so let's pop some bubbly! But, not the traditional way. You're about to see champagne opened with a saber...and a wine glass! It's a visual experience, but there is a legend behind sabering. The tradition began with Napoleon. Before leading his men into battle, he would have them saber off the tops of Champagne bottles and then drink the Champagne to encourage them for battle. Sabering continues to be a tradition in the world of food and wine. There are even exclusive invitation-only sabering clubs like Mot et Chandon Club des Sabreurs and Confrérie du Sabre d'Or. While we don't encourage you to try this at home, we do encourage you to watch it! Cheers!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of 5 killed in murder-suicide: Craven Co. sheriff
Live: Impeachment trial of President Trump continues in Senate
Kobe Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
Coronavirus concerns postpone Chapel Hill Chinese festival
Concerning note in Colo. HS bathroom leads to outpour of positivity
Cold sends more sea turtles to rehab than ever before
Michelle Obama wins Grammy Award for 'Best Spoken Word Album'
Show More
'One of the greatest': Fans in NC mourn Kobe Bryant
105-year-old World War II veteran dies
Survivors return to Auschwitz 75 years after liberation
J. Cole wins Best Rap Song at 2020 Grammy Award
Kobe Bryant helicopter crash kills 9, including 2 coaches
More TOP STORIES News