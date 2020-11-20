localish

Restaurant is committed to giving back!

LOS ANGELES -- Since March, Poppy and Rose restaurant has fed frontline workers and people experiencing homelessness. They've donated an average of about 200 meals per month.

"We started to see a lot of people start camping out on the street. So, at the end of the day, we would take our leftovers and what we hadn't sold and give it out to the people who were sleeping on the street," said co-owner Kwini Reed. "And then a wonderful, tragic thing happened which was the Black Lives Matter movement," said Reed.

A trend took off on social media to support small, black-owned businesses. Poppy and Rose consistently showed up on lists that went viral.

"And when that happened, we saw a huge shift in our sales. Blackout Tuesday happened and our sales went from us barely making $1,000 on the week to us making, you know, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, $7000 a day and so it was something that we had never seen."

But at the end of the day, it's not the money that they care about most. Their final message is:

"That I love him, and that we love each other. And that we're really just here to give back," said Reed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabclocalishmy go to
LOCALISH
Entrepreneur champions clothing shop in his hometown
This taco food truck is EPIC!
College grads distribute more than 170,000 masks to unhoused individuals
Combining pie and cake? Sign us up for a Pake!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Task force recommends pot decriminalization in NC. How likely is it?
Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19
LATEST: NC chefs provide tips for safe Thanksgiving celebrations
First responders will set example by getting COVID vaccine first
Kyle Rittenhouse bonds out of jail in Kenosha
Wisconsin mall shooting injuries not life-threatening, mayor says
How to protect yourself from scammers putting iPhones on your plan
Show More
3 more dead in massive COVID-19 outbreak tied to Charlotte church event
Businesses hope Raleigh Christmas Parade Celebration will bring support
Gathering for Thanksgiving? Work out safety measures first
What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean?
Hillside High's drama director teaches while battling COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News