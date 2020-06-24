Pride Started as a Riot: The LGBTQ+ Community Rallies Together with the Black Lives Matter Movement

U.S. -- Just over 50 years ago, the Pride movement erupted outside of the Stonewall Inn in New York City, with black transgender women like Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera helping to lead the charge. Today, the LGBTQ+ community rallies together with the Black Lives Matter movement in the defense of the right to breathe, the right to be accepted, and for long-lasting change.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkpridelgbtqlgbtq pridemore in commonlgbtlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper announces mask requirement, delays Phase 3
Vote to override veto of bill to reopen bars fails
'It has been devastating:' Craft beer production down statewide
Fayetteville Mayor requests Market House be removed from city logo
Judge rules against reopening Ace Speedway
Raleigh teens who started mask company donate $25k to WakeMed
2 charged in murder of 16-year-old at mobile home park
Show More
3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Drive-in movie theater popping up in RTP this weekend
3 charged after slowing down traffic on I-40
Cary teen killed in Durham shooting
Is it safe to send your child back to daycare?
More TOP STORIES News