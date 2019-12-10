The Popsicles with a Special Purpose

Bonnie Valentine's "Purposeful Pops" are more than just sweet. They are part of her mission to make Philadelphia healthy while spreading a message of hope and purpose.Valentine is cycling throughout Philly selling Popsicles that come with a special message. Using local produce to create delicious flavors with positivity, her pop-up company rallies around social change using the frozen treats.In addition to delivering her message, she's doling out some pretty amazing flavors, such as the pickle popscicle in beer and other unorthodox offerings.See how Bonnie is peddling purpose to many Philadelphians with her homemade, and healthy pops.