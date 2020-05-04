be localish los angeles

Art challenge has people making masterpieces at home

LOS ANGELES -- The COVID-19 pandemic has forced museums across the country to close but many are finding ways to engage the community with their art on social media.

One of the most popular is the art challenge, where museums ask people to recreate works of art with objects found at home.

"So many people get involved on social media, that you're able to connect with people around the world and be inspired by what they're doing," said Amanda Ross of Canyon County, CA. "Aside from working, you're just at home. This is a way to allow yourself some creativity. It's something different to do. It's just fun."

"We have recreated everything from masterpieces to modern day paintings," said Kris Olson a regular art challenge participant from West Hollywood, CA. "People have involved their children. Husbands get recruited. It's just figuring out what you have at home in a fun, creative way to make it work."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
artcoronavirusarts & culturecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemicculturebe localish los angelespainting
BE LOCALISH LOS ANGELES
You can enjoy Smorgasburg from home!
Treating doctors and nurses like VIPS
Animal foster program will care for your pet if you get sick
Be Localish, Support Local
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: DMV license and registration expiration dates extended
Northbound lanes of I-85 closed in Orange County
Car stolen with 9-year-old boy inside in Durham over the weekend
Community 'adopts' Wake County high school seniors to lift spirits
Suspect who shot Spring Lake officers identified
3 charged in killing of store security guard over virus mask
NC Zoo names baby white rhino 'Jojo'
Show More
22-year-old charged with murder in Saturday morning Durham shooting
What the North Carolina coronavirus relief package means for you
The Optimist is the coffee shop Raleigh needs right now
Northgate Mall to close permanently
Meteor shower from Halley's Comet kicks off first week of May
More TOP STORIES News